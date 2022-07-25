Matilda comes to Colorado Springs, giving the community live, in-person theatre

After months of hard work behind the scenes, Colorado Springs was treated to some theatre this weekend.

The Colorado Ballet Society put on Ronald Dahl's Matilda this weekend from Friday through Sunday.

The show featured over 45 local actors in Colorado Springs that got a chance to show their talent to the community.

Most of them are children who have been rehearsing for this production for the last 4 months.

The show is about a young girl named Matilda going through different struggles in life like school, bullying, and abusive parents. Throughout the play, she learns to stand up for herself and what she believes in.

Actress Maria Scheffel plays Ms. Honey in the musical. She says that even though the work was written 40 years ago, the message still holds up.

It translates perfectly. Everyone in this culture is trying to find out what they believe in and what they should stand up for, and the big message of the story is finding what you believe in and standing up for it", says Scheffel.

The star of the show, Matilda herself, is only 10 years old. She's grown a lot since the start of this show. Winter Haverkorn didn't even know she could sing.

"At first I was a little nervous because I didn't know I could sing before I did this show. So right now, I feel great about it", said Winter.

She's been called a triple threat: dancing, singing, and acting in the show. Her father, Chad Haverkorn has been watching every single show.

"It's been one heck of an experience. It's been a lot of fun, a lot of work", says Haverkorn.

He's excited to see his daughter perform, and loves being able to watch her in character. To him, it's important to be back in person for these events.

"It's needed for the community. We have to be able to get together. And it's been awesome to not have to think about wearing a mask, or go somewhere with a mask, and get back to being in person and watching live theatre and live performances. I hope it never goes away, again", says Haverkorn.

But Winter wants the audience and any little girls watching to know her message behind the performance.

"To be brave. If there's a big problem happening, you shouldn't stay quiet. You should tell somebody or figure it out yourself, but you just have to get it fixed", says Winter.

