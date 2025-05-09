Master Plan for Fishers Canyon Open Space approved, hundreds of acres designated for conservation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — After four surveys, two community meetings, five neighborhood site tours, youth focus groups, an open house, and 20 months of planning, the Fishers Canyon Open Space Master and Management Plan has been approved.

The plan, drafted by the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) Department, encompasses a 343-acre area in southwest Colorado Springs.

Watch When The City of Colorado Springs Began A Fire Mitigation Project In The Planned Open Space

Bordered by Pike National Forest, the Broadmoor Hotel, Cheyenne Mountain State Park, and the Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station, the plan will preserve the space for recreational and wildlife use.

The plan proposed a new trail system with 9-10 miles of enhancements that embrace the wilderness, as well as designated zones for bouldering, rock climbing, and a hiking-only trail loop (ADA compliant).

The team envisions a "26-mile master-planned trail" to connect the following areas:



Chamberlain Trail

Blodgett Open Space

Red Rock Canyon Open Space

Bear Creek Regional Park

Stratton Open Space

North Cheyenne Cañon Park

Fishers Canyon Open Space

City of Colorado Springs

Additionally, 227 acres, or 66% of the space, will be conserved and designated as wildlife and habitat protection areas.

During the planning process, the city found that there were raptor nesting sites in the area that would need to be protected for the future.

To read more about the Fishers Canyon Open Space Master and Management Plan, visit the city's website.





