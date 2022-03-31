Mass vaccination sites closing down in Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — As we continue to get back to normal since the start of the covid-19 pandemic, the El Paso County Health Department has made some changes on how it’s distributing the covid vaccines.

Today is the last day the two mass vaccination sites at Chapel Hills and at the Citadel Mall will be open and running for El Paso County.

This is part of the state’s transition from offering covid vaccines and tests through state run community vaccination sites to traditional care settings. People can still receive a vaccine at the El Paso County Health Department, the pharmacy or with their traditional health care provider. Those at the health department say this change is part of the transition to getting covid-19 back to our normal health system.

“This is a natural step into our health care infrastructure that we already had in place, taking those duties and protecting our community and doing what is needed just within the normal healthcare infrastructure,” said Kristi Durbin, the El Paso County Public Health Immunization Manager.

“As more people are up to date on their covid vaccine, there are less people going out and needing a vaccine, so we have large percentage of people that have already made that step.”

There are still over 100 vaccine providers available in El Paso County. If you do not have medical insurance, the El Paso County Health Department says to give them a call and you can still receive a vaccine. They recommend those who aren’t boosted, get the booster.

For more information you can visit the El Paso County Health Department webpage.