Mass shooting survivors bring issue with the Colorado Healing Fund

COLORADO SPRINGS — Survivors from mass shootings in Las Vegas, Orlando, and Aurora visited victims and their families who suffered in the Club Q shooting. They also came with concerns about nonprofits that don't donate 100% of their funds to victims.

"We have one message give the Club Q victims 100% of the funds donated to them. After the shooting in Orlando, we received 100% of what was collected for us because grieving people from other mass shootings fought for us," said Tiara Parker, a survivor of the Orlando Pulse shooting.

Specifically, they hold issues against the Colorado Healing Fund. They disagree with the 10% administration fee that is taken from donations, withholding donations from victims for long-term needs, and not giving gifts solely to victims, but to local community organizations supporting victims.

“There's nothing wrong with administration fees but when millions are made and 10% of millions should not go… that's not what's required. Nonprofits all the time, they deserve to be paid for their work, of course, but not millions," said Mark Grimmie, whose sister died from gun violence during her concert in Florida.

The Colorado Healing Fund was created by a group of individuals who have seen mass shooting incidents.

"We recognized that there was a gap in terms of responding after a mass tragedy, and it took time for a secure place to donate funds," said Colorado Healing Fund Board President Cynthia Coffman.

After hearing from the survivors this weekend, Coffman told me that the organization is working to eliminate their administration fee after they have met operating costs for the 2022 year.

"That's something that we are exploring: to get to a point where we don't have to collect anything for an administration," said Coffman.

As for giving money to organizations instead of directly to individuals, Coffman says the Healing Fund made a conscious effort to avoid those who would lie about being victims.

"We take the money and give it to those who are responding on the ground level, actually working with victims and identifying needs," she said.

Charity Navigator is a nonprofit organization that monitors the standing of other nonprofits across the country. Their Chief Relationship Officer Kevin Scally says that most reputable organizations are within the range of giving at least 70% of funds to victims and 30% to administration fees. However, he says, that's only one small aspect when considering the validity of a nonprofit.

"It's one metric that people typically focus on, but obviously you have to look at the whole organization, and their track record, and how they deliver on their mission and model," says Scally.

For full transparency, our parent company E.W. Scripps has started a donation page with the Scripps Howard Fund that goes to the Colorado Healing Fund.

If you are uncomfortable donating to them, here is a list of verified GoFundMe campaigns below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.