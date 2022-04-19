Masks are no longer required at the Colorado Springs Airport

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Airport is one of the majority of airports that will no longer require you to wear a mask.

Some major airline companies will also no longer require you to wear a mask on planes. However, the decision to still mask up is optional.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended the mandate through May 3, pointing to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the United States.

However, the U.S. District Judge in Florida ruled yesterday that the mandate is unlawful and exceeded the authority of the CDC.

In a briefing, White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki said the Biden Administration is disappointed by the ruling.

“The CDC recommended continuing the order for additional time, two weeks, to be able to assess the latest science in keeping with its responsibility to protect the American people. So, this is obviously a disappointing decision,” said Psaki.

The Department of Justice has not said if it will try to appeal the ruling. The only time masks will be required in airports is if the local government requires masks.