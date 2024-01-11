Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Martin Luther King Day administrative and elected administrative offices and agencies closures for the holiday

The list of closures of administrative and elected administrative offices and agencies in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.
MARTIN LUTHER KING JUNIOR DAY CEREMONIES IN PUEBLO ARE GOING VIRTUAL THIS YEAR
MLK.jpg
Posted at 4:38 PM, Jan 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-11 18:38:18-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. day, a holiday observed to remember and honor one of the most impactful people in United States history.

Martin Luther King Jr. day is nationally recognized as a government holiday, which means several administrative and elected administrative offices and agencies will be fully closed for the day.

A list of the closures can be found here:

  • Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit (buses will operate on regular schedule)
  • City Administration Building
  • City Clerk
  • City Hall
  • Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum
  • Deerfield Hills, Hillside, and Meadows Park community centers
  • Memorial Park Recreation Center
  • Municipal Court
  • Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administration Building
  • Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site
  • Sales Tax Office
  • Sports Office at Memorial Park
  • Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center
  • Therapeutic Recreation Programs at Westside Community Center

A list of facilities that will remain open unless stated otherwise can be found here:

  • Evergreen and Fairview cemeteries: gates are open to visitors, offices are closed
  • Garden of the Gods Park
  • Patty Jewett and Valley Hi golf courses – open normal hours 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (weather permitting)
  • Patty Jewett Bar & Grill - indoor dining: Open 8 a.m.- 8:00 p.m.
  • Valley Hi Grill and Pub – Indoor dining: Open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. 
  • Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain – (weather permitting)
    Uphill gates open at 9 a.m., last entry at 3 p.m., downhill gate close at 5 p.m.
  • Sertich Ice Center – no public sessions
  • Skate in the Park – Public Sessions from 10 a.m.-noon, 1-3 p.m., 3-6 p.m., and 7-9 p.m. Walk up admissions only. See schedule and pricing at Skate in the Park - Downtown Partnership (downtowncs.com) [downtowncs.com]

Colorado College is holding a commemorative event to celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. The event begins Monday at 8 a.m. inside Robson Arena, and is free and open to the public.
For more information on the event you can visit the MLK Legacy Preservation Society's Website.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App