Martin Luther King Day administrative and elected administrative offices and agencies closures for the holiday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. day, a holiday observed to remember and honor one of the most impactful people in United States history.
Martin Luther King Jr. day is nationally recognized as a government holiday, which means several administrative and elected administrative offices and agencies will be fully closed for the day.
A list of the closures can be found here:
- Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit (buses will operate on regular schedule)
- City Administration Building
- City Clerk
- City Hall
- Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum
- Deerfield Hills, Hillside, and Meadows Park community centers
- Memorial Park Recreation Center
- Municipal Court
- Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administration Building
- Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site
- Sales Tax Office
- Sports Office at Memorial Park
- Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center
- Therapeutic Recreation Programs at Westside Community Center
A list of facilities that will remain open unless stated otherwise can be found here:
- Evergreen and Fairview cemeteries: gates are open to visitors, offices are closed
- Garden of the Gods Park
- Patty Jewett and Valley Hi golf courses – open normal hours 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (weather permitting)
- Patty Jewett Bar & Grill - indoor dining: Open 8 a.m.- 8:00 p.m.
- Valley Hi Grill and Pub – Indoor dining: Open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain – (weather permitting)
Uphill gates open at 9 a.m., last entry at 3 p.m., downhill gate close at 5 p.m.
- Sertich Ice Center – no public sessions
- Skate in the Park – Public Sessions from 10 a.m.-noon, 1-3 p.m., 3-6 p.m., and 7-9 p.m. Walk up admissions only. See schedule and pricing at Skate in the Park - Downtown Partnership (downtowncs.com) [downtowncs.com]
Colorado College is holding a commemorative event to celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. The event begins Monday at 8 a.m. inside Robson Arena, and is free and open to the public.
For more information on the event you can visit the MLK Legacy Preservation Society's Website.
____
