Martin Luther King Day administrative and elected administrative offices and agencies closures for the holiday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. day, a holiday observed to remember and honor one of the most impactful people in United States history.

Martin Luther King Jr. day is nationally recognized as a government holiday, which means several administrative and elected administrative offices and agencies will be fully closed for the day.

A list of the closures can be found here:



Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit (buses will operate on regular schedule)

City Administration Building

City Clerk

City Hall

Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum

Deerfield Hills, Hillside, and Meadows Park community centers

Memorial Park Recreation Center

Municipal Court

Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administration Building

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site

Sales Tax Office

Sports Office at Memorial Park

Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center

Therapeutic Recreation Programs at Westside Community Center

A list of facilities that will remain open unless stated otherwise can be found here:

Evergreen and Fairview cemeteries: gates are open to visitors, offices are closed

Garden of the Gods Park

Patty Jewett and Valley Hi golf courses – open normal hours 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. ( weather permitting)

Patty Jewett Bar & Grill - indoor dining: Open 8 a.m.- 8:00 p.m.

Valley Hi Grill and Pub – Indoor dining: Open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain – ( weather permitting)

Uphill gates open at 9 a.m., last entry at 3 p.m., downhill gate close at 5 p.m.

Sertich Ice Center – no public sessions

Skate in the Park – Public Sessions from 10 a.m.-noon, 1-3 p.m., 3-6 p.m., and 7-9 p.m. Walk up admissions only. See schedule and pricing at Skate in the Park - Downtown Partnership (downtowncs.com) [downtowncs.com]

Colorado College is holding a commemorative event to celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. The event begins Monday at 8 a.m. inside Robson Arena, and is free and open to the public.

For more information on the event you can visit the MLK Legacy Preservation Society's Website.

____

