Marshall Fire victim relives trauma nearly one year later due to Sunshine Wildland Fire

BOULDER, Colo. — The Sunshine Wildland Fire has damaged one home and destroyed another in Boulder County.

Firefighters continue to work to fully contain the blaze. As of Tuesday evening, the fire was 19 acres and 65% contained.

Even though firefighters are making progress, residents are on edge.

Mary Wolf, who is a Marshall Fire victim, relocated to a new home in Boulder County earlier this year. This week, the Sunshine Wildland Fire forced her to prepare to evacuate again.

"I know from the Marshall Fire, it was 45 minutes from the time I saw the fire on Highway 36 until it hit my home," said Wolf.

After losing everything, she's been working to find a sense of normalcy.

"I have the house set up for Christmas again, the community has been supportive. And to think that could all be gone again, that was overwhelming," said Wolf. "Between the wind and seeing the smoke and seeing how close it was, that was really scary."

Wolf said it's still a struggle nearly one year since the Marshall Fire displaced hundreds of families.

"We’re still struggling with this. It doesn’t go away after a year," she said.

Wolf says it brings her comfort knowing she's not alone in the road to recovery.

"These communities have pulled together to help, and that’s been really appreciated and really helpful," she added.