Marksheffel Road to close overnight starting Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Marksheffel Road will close from south of Stetson Hills Boulevard to north of North Carefree Circle overnight for Sep 22-26. The closures will take place from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Crews will remove temporary concrete barriers and restripe the road to move traffic to a new lane configuration.

The detour that will be put in place will direct travelers to Peterson Roan between Stetson Hills and North Carefree Circle.

On the nights of Sep 22-24 and Sep 26, access to the neighborhoods along Zircon and Graphite Drives will be from the south at North Carefree Circle.

On the night of Sep 25, access to the neighborhoods along Zircon and Graphite Drives will be from the north at Stetson Hills Boulevard.

The temporary traffic signal at Marksheffel Road and Zircon Drive will be removed overnight on Sep 24.

Barnes Road will reopen between Antelope Ridge Drive and Marksheffel Road on Sep 25.

