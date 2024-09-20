Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Marksheffel Road to close overnight starting Sunday

Marksheffel Road
Carl Winder
Colorado State Patrol said a 75-year-old woman was killed on Sunday after she was struck head-on by another driver in a construction zone on Marksheffel Road and North Carefree Circle.
Marksheffel Road
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Marksheffel Road will close from south of Stetson Hills Boulevard to north of North Carefree Circle overnight for Sep 22-26. The closures will take place from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Crews will remove temporary concrete barriers and restripe the road to move traffic to a new lane configuration.

The detour that will be put in place will direct travelers to Peterson Roan between Stetson Hills and North Carefree Circle.

On the nights of Sep 22-24 and Sep 26, access to the neighborhoods along Zircon and Graphite Drives will be from the south at North Carefree Circle.

On the night of Sep 25, access to the neighborhoods along Zircon and Graphite Drives will be from the north at Stetson Hills Boulevard.

The temporary traffic signal at Marksheffel Road and Zircon Drive will be removed overnight on Sep 24.

Barnes Road will reopen between Antelope Ridge Drive and Marksheffel Road on Sep 25.
___



County Sheriff Plans To Appeal Suit Against Him To Colorado's Highest Court

Years after the Huerfano County District Attorney sued the sheriff's office, at least 35 felony cases have been dismissed as the sheriff's office has not delivered evidence in a timely manner. Now the sheriff plans to fight the case and has another side of the story.

35 cases dismissed: Where justice stands as sheriff fights DA's lawsuit in Huerfano County

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community