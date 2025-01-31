Marksheffel Road overnight closures beginning February 3

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs announced that all traffic on Marksheffel Road south of Dublin Boulevard to north of Stetson Hills Boulevard will be closed overnight beginning on Monday, February 3.

The overnight closures occur from 7:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. until February 6.

Construction on Marksheffel Road between Barnes Road and Dublin Boulevard will happen intermittently through late 2026, according to the city.

Detour routes will be set up, and drivers are encouraged to follow the signs and crew instructions.

Residents of the Mountain Valley Preserve Neighborhood (Ryker Peak Drive and Tarren Heights) will have local access from the north or south.





