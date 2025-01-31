Watch Now
Marksheffel Road overnight closures beginning February 3

As our area continues to grow--specifically the east side of Colorado Springs, complaints about traffic on one major road only continue to grow louder.
COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs announced that all traffic on Marksheffel Road south of Dublin Boulevard to north of Stetson Hills Boulevard will be closed overnight beginning on Monday, February 3.

The overnight closures occur from 7:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. until February 6.

Construction on Marksheffel Road between Barnes Road and Dublin Boulevard will happen intermittently through late 2026, according to the city.

Detour routes will be set up, and drivers are encouraged to follow the signs and crew instructions.

Residents of the Mountain Valley Preserve Neighborhood (Ryker Peak Drive and Tarren Heights) will have local access from the north or south.



