Marksheffel Road improvement project to start in mid-July

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs has recently announced the launch of a multi-year project to improve Marksheffel Road.

The first phase of the project is working on the 1.2-mile stretch of road between North Carefree Circle and Tamlin Road. This phase is set to start on Friday, July 21.

According to the press release sent out by the city, the first phase will consist of "relocating utilities, installing new drainage facilities, and constructing a stormwater pond."

Improvements to the actual road surface are expected to start in late 2023 and 2024 since it requires lane shifts and periodic lane closures.

The city has awarded the construction contract for the first phase to Kraemer North America.

City officials are still trying to find funding for the portion of the project that would help improve Marksheffel Road between Tamlin Road and Dublin Boulevard. This phase of the project would include the addition of a continuous sidewalk on the west side and a shared-use path on the east side.

The second phase plans also include widening the intersection with Barnes Road to address safety and mobility concerns, which is projected to start in 2025 or 2026.

Once corridor improvements are finished, Marksheffel Road will be two lanes in each direction with a center median, on-street bike lanes or wide shoulders, improved drainage, and new sidewalks and paths.

“The City identified this area as needing a better north-south corridor. The City’s leadership in taking on this project—from financing to planning to construction—[which] means we can start making Marksheffel more efficient for travelers,” said Interim Director of Public Works and City Engineer Gayle Sturdivant.

The project is projected to align with planned developments in the eastern part of the city.

Community members can text "IMPROVE" to 866-762-3640 to receive text alerts with construction updates and traffic impact information. Those looking for more information about the project can click here or email marksheffel@workzone.info with their questions.

____

