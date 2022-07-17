Marine walks in support of kids with cancer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — A Marine and cancer survivor is walking from Colorado Springs to Aurora this weekend to help families of children who are battling cancer.

Jim Hickey's Cancer Walk teamed up with Phil Long Dealerships to raise money and support locally for two-year-old Braxton Hankins.

Braxton was diagnosed with acute lympoblastic leukemia. His mother, Britney Hankins, said her son reached remission in November.

She's amazed by Braxton's resilience and deeply grateful for the help of Jim Hickey and the folks at Phil Long.

"He's done so well that you would never know that he is going through what he's going through. We couldn't do it without people like Jim," she said. "The hospital team is amazing, things like this just to get the awareness out there, like I said, just very thankful for everything."

The dealership is also supporting the family's online fundraiser and is donating to Children's Hospital Colorado's Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders.

Hickey began his walk this morning at the Mercedes-Benz of Colorado Springs. His route will take him past all of the Phil Long Dealerships in Motor City and Denver on his way to Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora.

Hickey is a survivor of kidney cancer and has made it his mission to garner support for children battling this disease through his walks. He has walked more than 8,500 miles in support of cancer patients across Colorado in the past 7 years.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.