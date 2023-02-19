Marine from Southern CO passes away, to be honored

CHAFFEE COUNTY — A young Marine from Southern Colorado has recently passed away.

Christopher Hutchings was pronounced dead by the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, February 16, 2023. His death is still under investigation at this time.

Hutchings was assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 372, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton.

A full funeral service including full military honor will be held in Buena Vista on Sunday, February 26, 2023.

Prior to the funeral, local emergency responders will participate in a procession to honor him. Response vehicles will leave the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office in Salida at approximately 12:30 pm proceeding westbound on W 3rd St to Highway 291, northbound on Highway 291 then northbound on Highway 285 to Buena Vista, eastbound on Main Street and southbound on S Railroad St to the Buena Vista High School for the services.

Citizens are being asked to line the routes waving either the US Flag or US Marine Corp Flags to assist in honoring Hutchings.

