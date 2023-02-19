Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Marine from Southern CO passes away, to be honored

American Flag
Gene J. Puskar/AP
The American Flag flies in Pittsburgh
American Flag
Posted at 4:59 PM, Feb 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-19 19:02:08-05

CHAFFEE COUNTY — A young Marine from Southern Colorado has recently passed away.

Christopher Hutchings was pronounced dead by the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, February 16, 2023. His death is still under investigation at this time.

Hutchings was assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 372, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton.

A full funeral service including full military honor will be held in Buena Vista on Sunday, February 26, 2023.

Prior to the funeral, local emergency responders will participate in a procession to honor him. Response vehicles will leave the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office in Salida at approximately 12:30 pm proceeding westbound on W 3rd St to Highway 291, northbound on Highway 291 then northbound on Highway 285 to Buena Vista, eastbound on Main Street and southbound on S Railroad St to the Buena Vista High School for the services.

Citizens are being asked to line the routes waving either the US Flag or US Marine Corp Flags to assist in honoring Hutchings.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Jefferson Awards