Many Colorado Springs food pantries are low on food

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — It's the sign of the times as many local food banks in our area are once again struggling to keep enough donated food on their shelves.

News 5 visited one Colorado Springs food pantry hundreds of families depend on everyday.

Solid Rock Food Pantry is one such place that's feeling the pinch in donations. Boxes of food should be filled with at least 2-days worth of food. Staff members are able to only provide a day's worth right now.

"Donations are always needed, and they have gone down since the holidays," Yevgeniya Tsyganok, Community Food Services Coordinator says.

From the minute doors opened Monday morning people who depend on the Solid Rock Food Pantry have been dropping by to pickup a tiny share of donated food. Everything from non-perishable items to vegetables, and meats.

Pam Gerweck has been coming here for the past few years.

"Financially we just don't get by without it. So without these services me and a lot of people wouldn't be able to eat as well, and eat as healthy," Gerweck says.

It may look like there's enough to go around but in actuality the food supply is very low.

Gerweck added, "To the point where I'm going to multiple pantries to actually get what I'm eating for the week."

Tsyganok says about 500 families shop here every week.

"From seniors to military. We deliver food bags to our local schools too. We try to make sure everybody in our community needs are met."

She fills us in on what's mostly available today.

"All we have is snacks right now. That's great for the kids, but that's not nutritionally healthy for families."

Tsyganok says the southern part of the city is one of the biggest food deserts in our area. When times are tough and there's not enough to feed the needy, there's always a solution.

"We try to send them over to other pantries in town as much as we can."

Most of Monday's available food is expected to go out by Tuesday morning. Click on the link below to learn how you can help keep these boxes full of food.

https://www.solidrockcdc.com/

