Many churchgoers returning in person for first time since last year this Easter

COLORADO SPRINGS — Many faithful have chosen Easter Sunday as their chance to return to in-person services, feeling safer being vaccinated.

On an average Sunday, what brings people to church?

“I hope to be fulfilled and enriched,” Family of Christ Lutheran Church member Patricia Silva said.

“It’s more satisfying for me spiritually to be here in person,” Family of Christ member Beverly Kaye said.

“It gives me hope, and I think hope is what we all need desperately right now,” Family of Christ member Linda Thede said.

Of course, this is no average Sunday.

“It’s Easter Sunday,” Silva said.

“We’re so glad to celebrate that he is risen,” Family of Christ member Dan Olson said.

And for many of these faithful, it’s a reunion of sorts.

“We’re very happy to be able to come back,” Thede said. “We went virtually for quite a while.”

--After so much uncertainty.

“I think we all try to forget last year as much as we can,” Silva said.

So... what brings people to church on this Sunday, on this Easter, during this time?

“I’m vaccinated,” Kaye said.

“Feeling a little safer now that we got our shots,” Olson said.

For many it’s the miracle of medicine.

“It is sort of like a light at the tunnel,” Olson said. “Spring and Easter is here.”

Giving them the comfort they need to celebrate the biggest miracle--

“We believe that Jesus Christ is our Lord and Savior, and He is risen indeed,” Thede said.

--And put that miracle in perspective.

“In our lives, it feels like we’re the ones that are suffering, and we are, and there are many bad things going on,” Thede said. “But nothing compared to what He went through.”

