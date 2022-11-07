COLORADO SPRINGS — Manufacturing delays and a high demand are causing a national shortage of amoxicillin. And we see the impact of the shortage locally.

I called about 10 local pharmacies who say those two factors are impacting the supply of amoxicillin. An FDA spokesperson says manufacturing and quality problems, delays, and discontinuations can cause these shortages. Pharmacies tell me more people need to get amoxicillin this year, and it can be days before each pharmacy fills its shelves with the drug.

I spoke with Krista Van Lacker, a local pharmacist manager at the Medicine Shoppe on W. Colorado Ave., about why this is happening.

“A lot of them are very short-staffed and too busy and in that case, find yourself a locally owned, independent small pharmacy where the pharmacist might have more time to help you. If not, take matters into your own hands and call your doctor,” said Van Lacker.

Calling your doctor could help because they might be able to change your prescription to something that is more available.

The FDA says they're working with approved makers of the medication to pick supply backup. In the meantime, call around and see which pharmacies have the medicine you need in stock.

____

