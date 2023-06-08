Manufacturing company Entegris to invest $600 million in the economy; adding 600 new jobs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The semiconductor chip manufacturer Entegris is expanding its operations in Colorado Springs. Today, the group broke ground on a new 88-acre manufacturing site that's set to bring 600 new jobs to our area, with an average salary of $75K per year.

"The company, Entegris, is worth 3.5 billion dollars in revenue, we expect the size of the company to double before the end of the decade," said their CEO Bertrand Loy.

The company has made a $600 million investment into Colorado Springs with the construction of this site, and the Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC says that means a big benefit for taxpayers.

"For every dollar Entegris spends in direct taxes, all of our taxing bodies will receive almost three dollars in impact," said Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer, President of the Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC.

Reeder Kleymeyer also hopes that this investment will attract the attention of other tech companies.

"Success breeds success, and when a company in the advanced manufacturing industry makes a $600 million investment other businesses stand up and pay attention," said Reeder Kleymeyer.

The plant is set to finish construction and start operations in 2025.

