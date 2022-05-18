Manson scores 8:02 into OT, Avs beat Blues 3-2 in Game 1

DENVER (AP) — Josh Manson scored 8:02 into overtime, Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves in his return to the net from an eye injury, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 in Game 1 of their second-round series.

Valeri Nichushkin and Samuel Girard also added goals for an Avalanche team that had a weeklong layoff after sweeping Nashville.

They outshot the Blues 54-25, including 13-0 in OT.

The Avalanche also hit three posts and two crossbars.

Ryan O'Reilly had a first-period goal and Jordan Kyrou tied it late for St. Louis.

Jordan Binnington finished with 51 saves.

