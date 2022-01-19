Manitou Springs voters reject new marijuana store

MANITOU SPRINGS — Manitou Springs residents went to the polls yesterday for a special election with a very specific question, should the city allow a new marijuana store to set up shop.

Voters in the city answered with a firm no. Preliminary results have just 424 votes for yes, and 1,302 votes for no. Yes votes accounted for just under 1/4 of the total at 24.6%, while the nos came in at 75.4%.

The vote does not affect the two marijuana stores still in business. The only proposed change to the ordinance that was on the ballot was on the number of marijuana stores allowed to operate in the city, from 2 to 3.

