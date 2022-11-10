Manitou Springs Volleyball team heads to Denver to claim state title

MANITOU SPRINGS — The Manitou Springs High School Volleyball Team is headed to the Class 3A state volleyball tournament.

The girl's volleyball team was given a warm sendoff Tuesday afternoon from the community as they make their way to Denver to compete for the state title.

This is the team's first appearance at state since 2015. One of the coaches who has watched the team grow and learn since middle school to become the top competitors this season is extremely proud.

"I think that's the most pride that I have is just watching them grow from middle schoolers to now to high schoolers, and being able to just support them and be there for them and share that compassion and love for a sport," says Coach Crissy Leonhardt.

The Mustangs are ranked 6th in the league with a 15-10 overall record in the regular season and are scheduled to play the Alamosa Mean Moose who is ranked 1st in the league with a 17-7 regular season record.

The Mustang volleyball team was given a police and fire escort as they left the school. The team will compete in their first match tomorrow at 9:30 a.m. in Denver.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.