Manitou Springs urging essential-only water use until Thursday afternoon

MANITOU SPRINGS — The City of Manitou Springs implemented Stage 3 Water Restrictions on Tuesday afternoon due to low water capacity in its Mesa Storage Tank, which holds the city's main water supply.

The city said heavy rainfall last week and subsequent runoff led to increased dirt and contaminants in French Creek, which is the city's primary water source. In a press release, the city said its water treatment plant is facing difficulty processing the water to meet the demands of Manitou Springs during its peak season.

Roy Chaney, the Deputy City Administrator, said the storage tank was at about half the desired capacity to make sure there is enough water for everyone on Tuesday afternoon. He said the city has not implemented this severe of water restrictions in at least five years.

“I don't recall going into stage three. I'm sure at some point we probably had during the drought years, but it's been a long time. We just thought it would be safe to go ahead and go to stage three at this point with all our visitors and folks in town," Chaney said.

The city is recommending the following for water conservation during the next 48 hours:



Cease the use of sprinklers and outdoor watering until further notice

Only use water for essential needs like showering, cooking, and drinking

Refrain from using water to wash sidewalks and cars

Keep your showers short

Avoid doing laundry and running a dishwasher (If you must do these activities, run the machines on the quickest setting)

