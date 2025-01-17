Manitou Springs urges residents to stay vigilant about mountain lions in the area

The City of Manitou Springs released a reminder to residents to stay informed about mountain lions after reports of mountain lion activity occurred on local trails.

City officials say that "Colorado is home to a healthy population of mountain lions, and their presence is not uncommon, especially in areas like Manitou Springs where urban and wildland environments intersect."

Here is the list of tips and tricks the city compiled to keep mountain lions away from your property and keep pets and children safe:



do not feed deer

remove overgrown bushes, tall grass, and other hiding spot areas

install motion-detecting lights

focus on prevention

watch pets outdoors

leash pets on trails

monitor children when outdoors

Colorado Parks and Wildlife also has helpful information for living in areas with mountain lions.

