Manitou Springs to host Indigenous Peoples Weekend

MANITOU SPRINGS — Manitou Springs is hosting Indigenous Peoples Weekend starting Saturday, October 8th at Manitou Springs City Hall.

Events start with a meet & greet from 6 PM to 8 PM at Manitou Springs City Hall.

This event is free to the public and you can learn about the history of Host Nations from Ute tribes.

Guests including Kenny Frost of the Southern Ute, Gonahs Grant Bullethead, and Joy Grant Bullethead of the Uintah Ouray Utes and Ute Mountain Tribe will be attending.

On Sunday, October 9th, around 9 AM, you can see the Historic Ute Trail horse ride with relatives of Chief Ouray, Chief Buckskin Charley, and Chief Nanice.

The ride is a symbolic way for riders to remember bringing their people back to the valley.

Following the horse ride, you will head to Cheyenne Spring Parklet at 10 AM where the riders will rededicate the Ute Trail which is in front of the Manitou Spa Building.

At 11 AM, the Ute Elders will conduct a rededication ceremony and blessing at the Mineral Springs, Seven-Minute Springs.

Next at 1 PM, you can taste food from the "Food of the Earth" potluck featuring Seven-Minute Stew and traditional recipes of Native American Powwow food located at Manitou Springs City Hall.

The annual celebration is a part of Resolution No. 0421, which designates the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples Day.

