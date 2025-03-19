Manitou Springs searching for volunteers for the Great American Cleanup

The City of Manitou Springs will participate in the nationwide Great American Cleanup, as an effort to improve communities around the nation. This event will be in collaboration with the Fountain Creek Watershed District.

Organized by Keep America Beautiful, the Great American Cleanup brings over 15,000 communities across the country together to "revitalize public spaces, reduce litter, and protect natural resources."

Manitou Springs is looking for volunteers to be part of this event, which be held on Saturday, May 3, from 9:00 a.m. to noon at Memorial Park.

All of the necessary equipment will be provided by the city, and Crew Leaders will be responsible to pick up their team's equipment ahead of time.

To become a volunteer, visit the City of Manitou Springs Volunteer Application website.





