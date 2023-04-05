Manitou Springs School District 14 announces superintendent finalists

MANITOU SPRINGS, CO — The Manitou Springs School District Board of Education announced four superintendent finalists on Tuesday.

The finalists are listed below with a short bio provided by the school district:

Andy Burns

Mr. Burns is currently Executive Director of Student Support Services in Pueblo School District 60. He previously served as Director of Human Resources in Pueblo, and as Deputy Superintendent and Chief Operations Officer in the Durango School District. Mr. Burns also has experience serving as a college administrator at Ft. Lewis College, Johns Hopkins University, and the University of Denver. He began his education career as a middle school and high school teacher and served two terms on the Durango School District Board of Education.

Sean Dorsey

Mr. Dorsey is Assistant Superintendent for the Sand Creek Zone in School District 49. He previously served as Wasson High School Principal in Colorado Springs District 11 and as assistant principal in the Fountain-Ft Carson and Widefield School Districts. Mr. Dorsey began his career as a special education teacher in Greeley, Colorado.

Jim Fraley

Mr. Fraley is currently Assistant Superintendent of Instruction for the Laramie County School District in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He previously served as principal at Meadowlark and Anderson Elementary Schools in Cheyenne and previously taught both third and sixth grades.

Jim Smith, Ph.D.

Dr. Smith is Assistant Superintendent for Strategic Planning and Community Engagement in Academy District 20. He previously served Academy District 20 as Assistant Superintendent for Administrative Services, Executive Director for Learning Services, Eagleview Middle School Principal, and Dean of Students at Aspen Valley High School. Dr. Smith previously taught English in New Mexico at a boarding school for Native students and at an alternative night school for at-risk students.

Each candidate will be available for a meet and greet hosted by the district. This will take place on April 20th, at 6 p.m. at the Manitou Springs High School's small gym.

