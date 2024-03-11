Manitou Springs residents urged to curb water usage during emergency repair Monday afternoon

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — An emergency repair is going to cause some headaches for Manitou Springs residents as utility crews work on an emergency water main repair Monday afternoon.

The city says crews were working to repair infrastructure along Puma Path near a fire hydrant when the system failed. This caused flooding of the stormwater drainage system, and crews shut off water valves from the main water tank to get to the source of the leak.

The city says most, if not all Manitou Springs residents will be affected by this outage and are asking you to conserve water by doing the following:



Turn off sprinklers.

Do not wash sidewalks, cars, etc. with water.

Avoid laundry, dishwashing, showers, etc.

Do not use water for anything but necessary activities.

There is no estimated time on when water will be restored. The city says the pool and fitness center will be closed for the rest of the day.

