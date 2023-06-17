Manitou Springs Pridefest returns for it's second year

MANITOU SPRINGS, CO — This weekend Manitou Pridefest will return for its second year.

Organizers put together the event last year after realizing the diverse town lacked its own Pridefest.

Attendance exceeded the organizers' expectations, so they are planning for an even bigger event this year. Contests, performances, and youth events are all on the list of planned activities.

"We just knew that it was something that was important, that had to keep going every year. So this year we've built off of what we had last year. We have all of the same things from last year and just adding more as well." said Kittie Kilner, Manitou Pride organizer.

Kilner also says Drag Queens who used to perform at Club Q will be at the event this weekend, to give them a space where they feel welcomed.

Events kick off this Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Soda Springs Park.

