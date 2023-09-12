Manitou Springs police offer reward for info on who vandalized city cars

COLORADO SPRINGS — Manitou Springs police are searching for the person responsible for a series of vandalism to city cars.

Over four days, four Manitou Springs police cars were scratched with a key and dumped with food. Two tires were slashed on a city car.

"It's extremely unfortunate to see because the victim here is not the police department or the city, it's the Manitou Springs taxpayers 'cause it's tax money that goes to fix those," said the police department's spokesperson Alex Trefry.

The police cars are still operational, but will cost thousands in repairs said Trefry.

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers and the police department are offering a $1,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Trefry said they believe one person is responsible, a white or Hispanic man 5'10 to 6 feet tall who wore all black.

Manitou Springs Police Department

If you know anything, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 719-534-STOP (7867).

"We operate on the basis that somebody other than the criminal knows who's doing this, we just want them to share that information with us and we'll make sure they're anonymous," said volunteer Don Addy.

The Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers paid more than $30,000 in rewards and helped police arrest 75 people, said Addy.

