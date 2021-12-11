Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Manitou Springs Parade with KOAA News 5

items.[0].image.alt
KOAA News 5
xmas manitou.jpg
Posted at 8:53 PM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 22:53:31-05

MANITOU SPRINGS — The 4th Annual Manitou Christmas Parade is almost here and there is no better way to experience this than spending it in Manitou Springs with KOAA News 5!

The parade is one of the major holiday events in the Pikes Peak region. In addition to holiday decorations, activities, and dining you will also see some of the News 5 crew in the parade.

The Manitou Springs Christmas Parade will ask everyone to get into the spirit of giving by bringing a new, unwrapped toy to the parade. Volunteers from Toys for Tots will be marching in the parade and will collect the toys from parade-goers.

The parade kicks off at 6 p.m. on December 11. It takes place on Manitou Ave. from Ruxton Ave. to El Paso Blvd.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Jefferson Awards