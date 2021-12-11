Manitou Springs Parade with KOAA News 5

MANITOU SPRINGS — The 4th Annual Manitou Christmas Parade is almost here and there is no better way to experience this than spending it in Manitou Springs with KOAA News 5!

The parade is one of the major holiday events in the Pikes Peak region. In addition to holiday decorations, activities, and dining you will also see some of the News 5 crew in the parade.

The Manitou Springs Christmas Parade will ask everyone to get into the spirit of giving by bringing a new, unwrapped toy to the parade. Volunteers from Toys for Tots will be marching in the parade and will collect the toys from parade-goers.

The parade kicks off at 6 p.m. on December 11. It takes place on Manitou Ave. from Ruxton Ave. to El Paso Blvd.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter