Manitou Springs opens applications for it's Adopt-A-Park Program

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The City of Manitou Springs is looking for volunteers to help with park and trail maintenance for more than half of their properties.

Volunteers would perform basic park or trial maintenance for two hours a month from April to October. Maintenance includes raking, picking up trash, sweeping, and reporting damaged equipment or vandalism to the city. Groups are asked to commit for one year.

The city will provide equipment on weekdays, but volunteers may need to provide their own if volunteering on weekends. In recognition of your support, the city will also post a sign at your park or trailhead after three months of volunteering.

Each volunteer must submit a volunteer waiver and a maintenance agreement form before working. Parental permission is required for participants under the age of 18. Park staff says having the community help means a lot.

"Showing you care about the properties you visit, sometimes every single day. We have daily visitors to our parks, trails, and open spaces, and having these folks come out and steward the property and supplement our small parks and maintenance staff means the world to the city," says Illian Rossi, Parks and Rec Director with Manitou Springs.

City of Manitou Springs

The city has a variety of different-sized parks and trails available for adoption.

The deadline to apply is 5:00 pm on March 1. For information on the program including the application, waiver, and a complete list of available parks to adopt, click here.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.