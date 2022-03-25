Manitou Springs mother sentenced in accidental shooting death of 4-year-old

MANITOU SPRINGS — On Thursday, 26-year-old Ashlynne Perez was sentenced to one year in prison after her 4-year-old son shot himself in a car.

Perez pleaded guilty for Criminally Negligent Homicide

In July of 2021, officers responded to the report of a shooting outside of Maggie's Farm Marijuana Dispensary.

The Sheriff's Office said that after a preliminary investigation by Major Crimes Detectives, they learned that a four-year-old child was with his mother and younger sibling in a car while the father went inside to make a purchase. During that time, the child "discovered a gun."

The child was pronounced dead after suffering from what apparently was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head.

Perez will be on probation for two years.

_____

