Manitou Springs Looks to Reduce Speeding with a New Initiative

MANITOU SPRING — he city is taking action to stop speeding in the area.

The solution? Speed cameras.

In September, the Manitou Springs City Council approved the placement of speed cameras throughout the city. These cameras will automatically take a photo of drivers going over the speed limit and send them a ticket.

News5 spoke with Baya Willett who says she worries for her own safety.

"I feel like I'm about to get hit by a car every single day," she said.

James Montoya has been living in Manitou Springs for 20 years and tells me that speeding affects him on a personal level.

"One time I was crossing this crosswalk over here, across from the town clock, and as I reached the other end, my foot got hit and nearly broken because someone ran over it."

Right now, the city plans to install these cameras along Manitou Serpentine Drive, Manitou Avenue, Sunshine Trail, El Paso Boulevard, and Crystal Park Road.

This initiative is part of a larger strategy from the police department to ensure the safety of pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists.

The cameras are planned to be installed next summer.

Watch the full story above to hear from the Manitou Springs Mayor.

___





"How Do You Stop It?" Windows At Pueblo Business Continually Shot Out Business owners in Pueblo are concerned about recent vandalism Downtown. They say several shops along North Santa Fe Avenue have had their windows broken including The Great Divide Ski, Bike, and Hike. Windows at Pueblo business shot out and shattered for the third time this month

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.