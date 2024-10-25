Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Manitou Springs Looks to Reduce Speeding with a New Initiative

Screenshot 2024-10-25 at 5.32.23 PM.png
Piper Vaughn, KOAA
Screenshot 2024-10-25 at 5.32.23 PM.png
Posted

MANITOU SPRING — he city is taking action to stop speeding in the area.

The solution? Speed cameras.

In September, the Manitou Springs City Council approved the placement of speed cameras throughout the city. These cameras will automatically take a photo of drivers going over the speed limit and send them a ticket.

News5 spoke with Baya Willett who says she worries for her own safety.

"I feel like I'm about to get hit by a car every single day," she said.

James Montoya has been living in Manitou Springs for 20 years and tells me that speeding affects him on a personal level.

"One time I was crossing this crosswalk over here, across from the town clock, and as I reached the other end, my foot got hit and nearly broken because someone ran over it."

Right now, the city plans to install these cameras along Manitou Serpentine Drive, Manitou Avenue, Sunshine Trail, El Paso Boulevard, and Crystal Park Road.

This initiative is part of a larger strategy from the police department to ensure the safety of pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists.

The cameras are planned to be installed next summer.

Watch the full story above to hear from the Manitou Springs Mayor.

___



"How Do You Stop It?" Windows At Pueblo Business Continually Shot Out

Business owners in Pueblo are concerned about recent vandalism Downtown. They say several shops along North Santa Fe Avenue have had their windows broken including The Great Divide Ski, Bike, and Hike.

Windows at Pueblo business shot out and shattered for the third time this month

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community