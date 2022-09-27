Manitou Springs looking for new Visitor's Guide Cover Art from local artist

MANITOU SPRINGS — The City of Manitou Springs is looking for local artists, graphic designers, and community members to submit designs for the Manitou Springs Visitor's Guide.

The city is looking to select an artist to be the featured artist in the 2023 official Manitou Springs Visitor's Guide.

Submissions are open and the deadline for submitting is Tuesday, November 1st. All submissions must depict Manitou Springs and be a high-resolution digital file.

All submissions should be sent with the subject line "2023 Visitor's Guide Cover" and emailed to briana@manitouchamber.com.

The selected artist will receive a $150 stipend and will be the feature credited artist for the 2023 Visitor's Guide.

_____

