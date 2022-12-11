Manitou Springs lit up Saturday night for the annual Christmas parade

MANITOU SPRINGS, CO — Hundreds lined Manitou Ave Saturday night for the Annual Christmas Parade.

Spectators enjoyed the brightly lit cars and marching bands parading the streets of downtown Manitou Springs as part of the evening's festivities.

The theme of this year's parade was "ringing in the holidays".

The News5 crew was all there to join in the fun including anchors Ira Cronin, Dianne Derby, Alasyn Zimmerman, and meteorologist Alex O'brien.

News5 is a proud sponsor of this community event.

____

