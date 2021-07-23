Manitou Springs launches showerhead exchange program

MANITOU SPRINGS — On average, a family of four that uses a water-conserving showerhead will save more than 29,000 gallons of water per year.

That adds up to about $227 per family.

The City of Manitou Springs has now launched a showerhead exchange program. Residents can trade in older showerheads for high-quality and more water-friendly heads.

It's just one step to minimized waste, but the city says every step is important.

"There's no silver bullet for the environment. So all these little bits and pieces really contribute towards the overall, the gestalt of environmentalism and sustainability," Mayor Pro-Tem, Nancy Fortuin said.

If you would like to participate, bring your old showerhead to the Finance Office in front of City Hall and give the staff your name and address.

There are no charges or fees for the service.