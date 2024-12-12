Manitou Springs is offering 2 hours free parking for the holiday season

The City of Manitou Springs will offer residents and visitors free 2-hour parking for the holiday season.

Participating parking lots include;



Hiawatha Lot

Canon Lot

On-street parking areas

Wichita Lot

Smischny Lot

Holiday parking will be available from Saturday, December 14, through December 25. Free parking hours are between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

You must use the parking kiosks at the participating parking lots to use the free parking hours.

According to the city of Manitou Springs, the free parking hours aim "to encourage residents and visitors to shop local and support our vibrant community businesses."





Local towing company received at least double the number of calls during winter weather A local towing company has received at least double the amount of phone calls Monday because of the winter storm. Local towing company received at least double the amount of calls Monday

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.