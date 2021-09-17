Manitou Springs hires Manny the Beaver to help keep local park healthy

MANITOU SPRINGS — A few years ago, Manitou Springs City Staff had a problem involving a beaver living in Schryver Pond. At first, the city was worried that the beaver would damage the trees in the park, and they wanted to find a way to move the beaver.

However, some nationally acclaimed beaver experts stepped in and the city found out that the beaver could actually be beneficial to the environment. Beavers are a territorial species, meaning that other animals depend on beavers to survive. By helping the beavers remain in Schryver Pond, the city eliminates the issue where multiple beavers are fighting for space, which creates a more sustainable ecosystem in Schryver Park.

So the city decided to keep the beaver and named him Manny.

"I was really excited to see that the plan worked of course because it was nervous to start it not knowing if the beaver would cooperate, but over time and to hear that information was really exciting, to see that we can live with nature," said Deputy City Administrator Ron Chaney.

City Staff feeds Manny fallen and removed branches from around Manitou Springs, and they put wire meshes on nearby trees to protect them from Manny's excessive chewing. In addition, the dams that Manny’s family builds helps mitigate the effects of possible flooding in that area.

The Parks Department says they can already see the benefits of Manny's presence at the park, including more wildlife prospering in the Schryver Park Area.

