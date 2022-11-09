Manitou Springs Fire Department responds to fire near step 1100 of the Manitou Incline

MANITOU SPRINGS, CO — The Manitou Springs Fire Department responded to a fire located near step 1100 of the Manitou Incline Wednesday.

The call came in at 1:11 p.m. from hikers alerting of growing smoke and visible flames on the side of the mountain.

MSFD says that thanks to the courage and bravery of hikers that initially attempted to put out the fire until firefighters could make it to the scene.

At 2:00 p.m. 14 firefighters with MSFD reached the location of the fire which had already been contained to the efforts of the hikers.

Firefighters on the scene began to overhaul the area to make sure it was free from potential future burns.

The cause of this fire is currently under investigation.

John K. Forsett, Chief of Fire for the Manitou Springs Fire Department wants to remind the Pikes Peak Region that “the current conditions in our region are very prone to fire. Everyone in this region should be extremely vigilant with their daily activities because, in these conditions, the fire could spread quickly and dangerously.”

