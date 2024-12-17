Manitou Springs Elementary School was evacuated after "inhalation incident of unknown cause"

MANITOU SPRINGS — Students at the Manitou Springs Elementary School were evacuated on Tuesday morning, after finding an unknown substance in the gymnasium.

The Manitou Springs Fire Department was contacted after an "inhalation incident of an unknown cause," according to the City of Manitou Springs.

The students were moved to the Manitou Springs High School. Where parents have been asked to pick the students up following these steps:



Arrival Instructions: Pull into the high school parking lot and follow the drive-through lanes.

Stay in Your Vehicle: A staff member will provide you with a form to complete. Once the form is returned, a staff member will bring your child to your vehicle.

As of now, there are no reports of injuries from students or faculty, and the school is working to reunite students with their parents.

The Manitou Springs Fire Department evaluated each of the students, News 5 has a crew on the way to the scene and is working to learn more.





