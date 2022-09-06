Manitou Springs Commonwheel art festival draws crowds of thousands over Labor Day Weekend

MANITOU SPRINGS — As the last day of the Manitou Springs Commonwheel Art Festival wraps up, event organizers and artists reflect on the help it brings their work and the local economy.

"We bring in a lot of tax dollars for Manitou Springs with this event," says artist Cynthia White.

The event had 90 artists come in to show off their paintings, photography, woodworking, hammock making, jewelry, and much more. For many local artists, it's a favorite event.

"I love the show, it's one of my favorite ones to do," says artist Brian T. Keller.

Keller has been coming to the festival since 1981. In that

time, he's been working with a special type of paint called Egg Tempera.

"I start with the color, but I buy it, it's just a powdered pigment, it comes in a jar. Mix the powdered pigment with water and egg yolk, egg yolk is the binding agent for the paint," says Keller.

Event Coordinator Julia Wright has been working on the Commonwheel festival for most of the 48 years it has been around.

She reflects on how important it is for artists to stay in the local community and have genuine connections with their customers.

"I mean, any art festival where someone can sell their art by talking to the person they're selling it to, leaves an impression with that person and they will look at buying more art even," says Wright.

If you'd like to learn more about next year's Commonwheel Art Festival, you can visit their website here

