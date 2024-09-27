Manitou Springs combats speeding with removable speed humps

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The Manitou Springs Public Services Department has placed three speed humps on Crystal Park Road and Crystal Hills Boulevard, two areas known for speeding issues.

These longer, more gradual humps slow vehicles to 15-20 mph which prompts smoother traffic flow and increases pedestrian safety.

Unlike speed bumps which cause abrupt stops, speed humps provide a gentler slowing effect which is perfect for neighborhoods, parks and school zones.

These humps can also be removed during the winter to allow for more efficient snow plowing.

In this case, the speed humps are also better than speed bumps because bumps can slow down emergency vehicles due to their design. Speed humps allow emergency vehicles to pass with minimal delays.

According to the City of Manitou Springs, residents have already been sharing positive feedback. One person said, "Thank you for the traffic hump on lower Crystal Park Road! I’ve been wanting these for years!”

Over the next three months, a speed study will be conducted to determine the effectiveness of the speed humps and determine whether additional installations are needed based on traffic data from other high-speed areas.

This effort complements the Manitou Police Department's initiative to try using speed cameras to further address local speeding.

