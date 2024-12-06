Manitou Springs Christmas Parade is happening this Sunday, December 8

MANITOU SPRINGS — The Manitou Springs Christmas Parade is happening on Sunday, December 8th. The theme will be 'All the Little Helpers.'

News5 is a proud sponsor of this event, and guests can expect to see extravagant floats, colorful lights, and wandering carolers.

The parade will begin at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday. It will run on Manitou Ave. from Ruxton Ave. to El Paso Blvd.

Businesses in Manitou Springs will be going all out this year on Christmas decorations! Parade attendees are welcome to grab dinner and look at the decorations before and after the parade.

The United States Marine Corps will also be out actively collecting Toys for Tots during the parade, so feel free to bring a brand-new, unwrapped present to donate.

Parking fills up fast so expect a crowd and show up early.





Community Members Voice Opinions About Proposed BUC-EE'S Some residents living near the proposed site of a new Buc-ee's convenience store along I-25 and County Line Road are opposing the company's plans. Palmer Lake community reacts to a potential Buc-ee's location in the town

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.