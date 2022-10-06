Manitou Springs can expect water pressure disruptions today

MANITOU SPRINGS — The City of Manitou Springs' Public Health Works department is performing an emergency water main repair that connects the City's water storage tank to all of Manitou Springs.

This is expected to create a water disruption for a large percentage of households in Manitou as the water pressure in their system drops.

The city is urging residents to conserve as much water as possible and follow these steps:



Turn off sprinklers

Do not wash sidewalks, cars, etc. with water

Avoid laundry, dishwashing, etc.

Do not use water for anything but necessary activities

There is no estimated time of completion for this project and crews are currently assessing the situation and gathering data on who is and is not going to be affected by this water disruption. They wanted to remind residents that the Mineral Springs will not be affected and will remain running during this process.

They also advise once the water connection is restored that discolored water and/or low water pressure are normal and to run your bathtub tap on cold to resolve the issue.

More updates can be found here.

