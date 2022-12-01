Manitou Springs Art on the Avenue voting now open

MANITOU SPRINGS, CO — Manitou Springs is holding its Art on the Avenue event where local artists have been commissioned to create pieces of art that add to the spirit of Manitou Springs.

This year the creative district doubled the number of artists commissioned and added a mural to the selection this year as well.

You can view all the artwork online here, or in person by starting with the largest installments at the City’s Mobility Hub located at 10 Old Mans Trail 80829. From there you make your way through Downtown Manitou Springs through Memorial Park ad Seven Minute Spring to see all commissioned works.

Continuing the city's Sesquicentennial celebration, the Manitou Springs Creative District is honoring one of the artists who contributed to this year's Art on the Avenue program with a $1500 cash prize.

From now until December 11, people can vote for their favorite community artwork commissioned for this year's program.

The Community Choice Award is presented by Creative Alliance Manitou Springs. Members of the Alliance said the artwork represents a range of diversity that the City prides itself on and asks the community to observe and cast their vote.

"We're just hoping to get people come and walk and see the new pieces of art, enjoy Manitou Springs in this really lovely season and then vote for favorite so we can get that money out," says Audrey Gray, Vice Chair of the Creative Alliance

The cash prize was made possible by the city's MACH tax initiative that helps foster the arts and culture through a percentage of city sales tax.

You can go to the Manitou Springs Creative District's website to cast your vote.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.