Manhunt underway for man who escaped from Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center

LA JUNTA, Colo. — The Otero County Sheriff's Office is currently searching for a man who escaped the Arkansas River Valley Regional Medical Center in La Junta.
Multiple sheriff's offices are searching for 38-year-old Ronald Collier. The sheriff's office says Collier overpowered a deputy and a security officer before running from the hospital.
The sheriff's office says he was wearing a black and striped jumpsuit and was in handcuffs.
In a more recent update, the Baca County Sheriff's Office says that Collier allegedly stole a 2007 white Dodge Grand Caravan with the Colorado license plate BFMW09. The theft either occurred on April 11 or in the early morning hours of April 12.
According to the Baca County Sheriff's Office, the van had a full tank of gas as well as a 9mm firearm underneath the driver's seat. The sheriff's office says that the van has damage on the passenger side door as well cracked passenger rear view mirror.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.
