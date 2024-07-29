Mandatory evacuations ordered near Drake as Alexander Fire burns in Larimer County

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Mandatory evacuations have been issued for parts of Larimer County due to a wildfire burning near Drake Monday.

Residents from Drake to The Dam Store along Highway 34 were told to evacuate immediately as a wildfire burns on Alexander Mountain, west of Loveland, according to an alert from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

Evacuation centers have been set up at the following two locations:



Namaqua Elementary School, 209 N Namaqua Ave., Loveland, CO 80537

Estes Park Events Complex in Estes Park, 1125 Rooftop Way.

People with ranch animals were told to head to the The Ranch, 5290 Arena Cir., Loveland, CO 80538.

Deputies said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that the wildfire was burning in the area west of Sylvan Dale Guest Ranch, Retreat & Wedding Venue.

Voluntary evacuations were also issued for Waltonia Road, Eden Valley to Sunrise Ranch, and Sylvan Dale to Ellis Ranch, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said. Residents were advised to gather essential items and prepare for evacuation.

Highway 34 was closed in both directions between Estes Park to just west of Loveland, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said via X.

The Alexander Fire, as it has been dubbed by fire officials, is burning on Roosevelt National Forest land north of Highway 34. The blaze is about 800 acres in size, Larimer County Sheriff's Office deputies said.

Those in the fire zone were advised to text LCEVAC to 888-777 for updates. A map of the evacuation area can be viewed here or in the embed below.

This is a breaking, developing news story and will be updated.