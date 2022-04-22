Mandatory evacuations for a fire in Teller County

TELLER COUNTY — The Teller County Sheriff's Office ordered a mandatory evacuation for residents of Colorado Mountain Estates due to a fire near Bullion Circle.

Residents should evacuate now.

The Teller County Sheriff's Office says that deputies are having to go door to door in the area due to a power outage and a lack of cell phones in the area.

This is the Teller County Sheriff's Office. Colorado Mountain Estates is under a Mandatory Evacuation Notice due to a fire in the area of Bullion Circle. You should evacuate now. Call 9-1-1 only if you are in immediate danger. Follow @TCSOPIO or tune to local media for updates. — Lieutenant Bunting, PIO (@TCSOPIO) April 22, 2022

This is a developing news story. News5 is on the way to the scene.

_____

