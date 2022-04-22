Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Mandatory evacuations for a fire in Teller County

Teller County Sheriff's Office vehicle
KOAA
Teller County Sheriff's Office vehicle.
Teller County Sheriff's Office vehicle
Posted at 5:14 PM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-22 20:24:06-04

TELLER COUNTY — The Teller County Sheriff's Office ordered a mandatory evacuation for residents of Colorado Mountain Estates due to a fire near Bullion Circle.

Residents should evacuate now.

The Teller County Sheriff's Office says that deputies are having to go door to door in the area due to a power outage and a lack of cell phones in the area.

This is a developing news story. News5 is on the way to the scene.
_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation