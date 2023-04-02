Mandatory evacuations due to wildfire near Peterson Rd and Galley Rd

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has expired a pre-evacuation order for a two-mile radius from a wildland fire burning near Peterson Rd and Galley Rd. The change came just before 4 p.m.

A mandatory evacuation order remains in effect for Preble Dr and Boreal Drive. This neighborhood of 30 homes is immediately southeast of the fire on the other side of the East Fork of Sand Creek, near the intersection of Highway 24 and Highway 94.

KOAA The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has issued a mandatory evacuation order for a two-mile radius from a wildland fire burning near Peterson Rd and Galley Rd.

The Cimarron Hills Fire Department is working the fire with the assistance of the Falcon Fire Department, Colorado Springs Fire Department, and several other agencies.

Fire officials hope to cancel evacuation orders early this evening as the fire is 25% contained and impacting 10 acres.

There's no word yet on the cause of the fire, but the containment effort is a challenge with strong wind gusts in the area.

Fire weather warnings continue into Monday across the region due to high winds, low relative humidity, and dry brush. The First Alert 5 Weather team is tracking at least two more days with high winds and critical to extreme fire danger.

Fire weather warnings continue on Monday

