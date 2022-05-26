Fire off Falcon Highway contianed, evacuations lifted

EL PASO COUNTY — On Thursday, crews responded to a fire near Falcon. Smoke from the fire could be seen coming from the Falcon area, and a mandatory evacuation notice was sent out for the following areas:

South of Judge Orr

East of East Highway 24

North of Falcon Highway

West of Curtis Road

The evacuation zone also included the Meadow Lake Airport.

El Paso County Sheriff

By 5 p.m. the fire was contained, but crews are still on the scene to put out hot spots. Mandatory evacuations have been lifted, and residents in the affected areas were able to return home by 5:20 p.m.

Falcon Highway will remain closed within the boundary for emergency responders to continue their work.

News 5 has a crew heading to the scene, refresh for the latest updates.

