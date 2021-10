EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has issued a mandatory evacuation order for a remote area in the northern part of the county due to a fire.

The size of the fire impacting the 19000 block of Birdseye View is unknown. The sheriff's office evacuation order is for a two-mile radius.

The area has a few homes, located to the northeast of Black Forest and west of Peyton Highway.

News5 is working to gather more information about this incident.