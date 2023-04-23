Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Man wounded in overnight shooting in Colorado Springs

S ACADEMY SHOOTING SCENE.jpg
KOAA NEWS5
A 37-year-old man was seriously wounded in a shooting early Saturday morning in Colorado Springs.
S ACADEMY SHOOTING SCENE.jpg
Posted at 9:48 PM, Apr 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-22 23:48:09-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — A man was seriously wounded in a shooting in Colorado Springs overnight. it happened just before 4:00 a.m. Saturday in a business parking lot in the 2400 block of South Academy Boulevard.

According to the CSPD, witnesses reported hearing a single gunshot. The 37-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital.

His injury is considered serious but not life-threatening. A suspect has been identified but was not located. The investigation is ongoing.
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

2023 Runoff Promo Module 480x360

Election Watch

The Runoff: Colorado Springs Mayoral Debate