Man wounded in overnight shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — A man was seriously wounded in a shooting in Colorado Springs overnight. it happened just before 4:00 a.m. Saturday in a business parking lot in the 2400 block of South Academy Boulevard.

According to the CSPD, witnesses reported hearing a single gunshot. The 37-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital.

His injury is considered serious but not life-threatening. A suspect has been identified but was not located. The investigation is ongoing.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.